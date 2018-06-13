13 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Family Planning Budget Up 60%

Tagged:

Related Topics

Dodoma — The government has raised the family planning budget by 60 per cent as it seeks to meet the growing demand for of such services across the country.

The Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, the Elderly and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu told the Parliament on Wednesday, June 13, 2018 that the government will spend a total of Sh22.5 billion on family planning during the 2018/19 financial year, up from Sh14 billion in 2017/18.

Ms Mwalimu was responding to a question from Mr Sebastian Kafupi (Mpanda Urban - CCM) who had wanted to know what the government was doing to raise the family planning budget to meet the Sh36 billion requirement.

But in response, Ms Mwalimu said though the requirement stands at Sh36 billion, it was also worth noting that the government has been raising the budget for family planning purposes every year.

"It was Sh7 billion in 2016/17 and we doubled it to Sh14 billion in 2017/18," she said, adding that the government was working with other stakeholders to ensure that all the relevant medicines are made available.

According to Ms Mwalimu, the government was now specifically focusing on Simiyu, Geita, Mwanza, Shinyanga, Tabora, Kigoma and Katavi regions where usage of family planning methods are below the national average of 32 per cent.

Tanzania

Tanzania Removes Ban On SA Meat

Tanzania has formally lifted the ban on imports of meat and its products from South Africa. The Tanzania Food and Drugs… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.