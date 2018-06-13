Tanzania: TRC Directed to Increase Cargo Traffic

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) has been directed to ensure the level of cargo is increased immediately after the arrival of eleven new locomotives worth $26.4 million.

Speaking during the inauguration of TRC new board, the minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said the government wanted to see the output and not otherwise.

In the financial year 2017/18 the corporation transported cargo weighing 352,000 tonnes and 600,000 passengers and the plan is to double.

"I want to see the changes in this corporation...we want to see value for money, and the increase of cargo should be seen immediately even within a month after the arrival of these new locomotives," the minister said.

Prof Mbarawa said if the cargo will not increase in a short period, the meaning of buying the new locomotives, which cost a lot of money, will be lost.

He directed the new board chairman to start immediately the process of employing new staff who will help to change the corporation.

"I know this corporation was a merger between two companies TRL and RAHCO and both had different behaviours; I want this to reach an end.

Otherwise we cannot move forward while the government is implementing a multi-billion project. So we want to see the value of money," said the minister.

Speaking during the event, TRC director general Massanja Kadogosa said this financial year plan was to double cargo to 803,000 tonnes after arrival of the eleven locomotives.