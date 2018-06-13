13 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TRC Directed to Increase Cargo Traffic

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Railway Corporation (TRC) has been directed to ensure the level of cargo is increased immediately after the arrival of eleven new locomotives worth $26.4 million.

Speaking during the inauguration of TRC new board, the minister for Works, Transport and Communications, Prof Makame Mbarawa, said the government wanted to see the output and not otherwise.

In the financial year 2017/18 the corporation transported cargo weighing 352,000 tonnes and 600,000 passengers and the plan is to double.

"I want to see the changes in this corporation...we want to see value for money, and the increase of cargo should be seen immediately even within a month after the arrival of these new locomotives," the minister said.

Prof Mbarawa said if the cargo will not increase in a short period, the meaning of buying the new locomotives, which cost a lot of money, will be lost.

He directed the new board chairman to start immediately the process of employing new staff who will help to change the corporation.

"I know this corporation was a merger between two companies TRL and RAHCO and both had different behaviours; I want this to reach an end.

Otherwise we cannot move forward while the government is implementing a multi-billion project. So we want to see the value of money," said the minister.

Speaking during the event, TRC director general Massanja Kadogosa said this financial year plan was to double cargo to 803,000 tonnes after arrival of the eleven locomotives.

Tanzania

Tanzania Removes Ban On SA Meat

Tanzania has formally lifted the ban on imports of meat and its products from South Africa. The Tanzania Food and Drugs… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.