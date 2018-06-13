Kenya: Contraband Sugar 'Contains Mercury', Says Fred Matiang'i

Photo: East African

Bags of sugar (file photo).

Some of the contraband sugar found hidden in warehouses around the capital Nairobi contains mercury, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said.

Dr Matiang'i on Wednesday said chemical analysis on some of the 1,030 sacks of the seized sweetener also revealed copper contamination.

The sugar was seized in warehouses in Eastleigh, Ruiru and Nairobi's Industrial Area.

Machines used to package and repackage the illegally imported sugar were also impounded in the police raids.

The Interior CS made the revelations when he inspected the contraband sugar and other products at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Nairobi.