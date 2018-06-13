12 June 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Labour On Compensation Fund Training for Internal Staff and External Stakeholders

Compensation Fund training for internal staff and external stakeholders on the CF-filing system is underway in provinces

In order to provide a more effective and efficient service to its stakeholders, the Department of Labour Compensation Fund (CF) is currently running trainings around the country that will enable users to navigate the newly introduced CF-Filing system with ease.

The first phase of this project is focused on equipping employers on the training of accessing the employer registration and online submission of return earning forms, facilitating online capture and electronic submission of employers, make employer assessment, make payments and receive letters of good standing on the spot.

The trainings which kick started in April have already taken place in Gauteng, Western Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Mpumalanga provinces.

These trainings will also equip CF employees (Super-Users, End-Users & Customer Services Officers) with the required competencies to be able to navigate the CF-filing system more effectively.

The next training sessions will be held in the Free State province on (14 & 15 June 2018) in Bloemfontein, President Hotel and Welkom at Gold Fields Casino.

Trainings are run for two days in each province from 09:00 - 12:00.

