Kenya: Driver Dies, Pupils Hurt As Van Hits Lorry in Sultan Hamud

The driver a van belonging to Light Academy has died on the spot after the 14-seater van he was driving rammed into a lorry near Sultan Hamud township along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway.

According to Mukaa OCPD Charles Muthui who confirmed the incident, six pupils and a teacher who were traveling in the bus were injured, with one pupil suffering a broken leg.

The van was transporting pupils to the school in the outskirts of Sultan Hamud township when the accident happened, according to witnesses.

"The van swerved and hit a semi-trailer lorry from behind before it rolled several times," Mr Muthui told Nation by phone.

The injured pupils were rushed to Kilome Nursing Home in Emali township while the body of the driver was taken to the hospital's mortuary.