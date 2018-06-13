13 June 2018

allAfrica.com

Africa: 'Locally Rooted, Globally Connected - The Strength of Masimanyane'

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Hesham el Helow/The Nile Forum
The Nile Forum Seed Camp in Aswan.

Masimanyane Women's Rights International, working on the continent, has been granted more than a million dollars in funds for their work in ending violence against women and girls.

The organisation's rural network and strong footprint in the most marginalised communities has provided social support services to more than 135,000 women and girls who have survived rape, domestic violence and other forms of sexual assault.

"Masimanyane Women's Rights International is honoured to be included by the Novo Foundation in their Radical Hope grant. We are ... proud to be one of only 19 organisations to be awarded this grant globally, and one of only four in Africa. This is a huge acknowledgement of the work that Masimanyane does in Africa, and beyond. Our strength lies in the fact that we are locally rooted, and globally connected. We look forward to growing a movement to end violence against women and girls," says Dr Lesley Ann Foster, Executive Director of Masimanyane Women’s Rights International.

The group was successful in their application to the Radical Hope Fund from NoVo Foundation, which grants 19 organisations from among 1,000 "doing bold and transformative social justice work in the United States and around the world".

"The Radical Hope Fund grantees show us that radical innovation is already happening, feminist organizing is already leading our way, and the answer so many are looking for in these challenging times is already in front of us, if only we are willing to back it up with the trust and support it deserves," says Pamela Shifman, executive director of the NoVo Foundation.

The Foundation believes the fund is the first of its kind and a "direct response to alarming worldwide trends: the resurgence of hate speech and violence, escalating assaults on human and civil rights, widening wealth inequality, and the rise in nativism".

More on This

African Women's Organisations To Benefit From Million-Dollar Fund

The NoVo Foundation today announced $34 million - up from $20 million committed originally - in Radical Hope Fund grants… Read more »

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.