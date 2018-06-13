Tunisia: 2018 Baccalaureate Exam Starts

Tunis/Tunisia — Some 132,250 candidates are sitting for the Baccalaureate exam's main session, June 6-13, whose results will officially be announced on June 24.

The candidates are divided between 78,549 girls and 53,654 boys, 107,981 from public schools and 18,783 from private ones.

The economy/management branch has the highest number of candidates with 39,526 while sport is branch with the lowest number of candidates (1,358).

Exams will be held in 566 examination centres distributed nationwide.

Some 140,000 Education Ministry stakeholders will be mobilised this year to ensure the smooth running of the exams (82,000 supervisors, 21,000 teachers and 26,000 employees in written test centres.

As for the exceptional measures, some 43 candidates will be handed copies of exams with an enlarged writing compared to the normal, 81 candidates will have copies in Brail and 22 will have exam copies of philosophy, history and geography in French.

Some 175 other candidates will benefit from extra time and one candidate will be allowed to use an electronic tablet. Nine candidates are allowed to sit for the exams in prison and 2 in public and private health facilities.

The re-sit session is set for June 26 and the results will be announced on July 7.