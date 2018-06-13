Tunisia: Bizerte International Festival, July 12-August 17

Exports of geothermal early crops in the governorate of Gabes reached 14 thousand tonnes until June 2018, against 9,700… Read more »

Here follows the complete programme of the festival announced during a press conference held on Tuesday in Bizerte:

As the previous editions, this new one will kick off with an artistic show of Bizerte and will be closed by Tunisian singer Saber Rebai. Artists from Algeria, France, Syria, Ecuador and Lebanon will also perform in this festival.

Copyright © 2018 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.