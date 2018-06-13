13 June 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Bizerte International Festival, July 12-August 17

Tunis/Tunisia — The 36th edition of the Bizerte International Festival is scheduled for July 12-August 17.

As the previous editions, this new one will kick off with an artistic show of Bizerte and will be closed by Tunisian singer Saber Rebai. Artists from Algeria, France, Syria, Ecuador and Lebanon will also perform in this festival.

Here follows the complete programme of the festival announced during a press conference held on Tuesday in Bizerte:

July 12: Opening ceremony: Ebay Show

July 14: "Madak" (theatre play)

July 15: L'Algerino + DJ Kim

July 16: Souad Massi

July 17: "Mouch Normal" (Theatre play)

July 19: "Ziara" show by Sami Al Lajmi

July 20: Hamra Theatre's "Chekaf" play

July 21: Hassan Addous

July 23: Karim Gharbi's "Mahouch Maoujoud" play

July 25: Yousra Mahnouch

July 26: Faisal Seghir + Cheb Wahid

July 27: "Madame Kenza" play

July 28: Naseef Zaitoun

July 29: Les Gipsy group

July 30: Hussein Efritt and Ahmed Jelmam

August 1: Small Mermaid Miar Opera

August 2: Lamine Nahdi's "Makki et Zakia"

August 4: Ziyad Al-Bourji + Ayman Lasik

August 6: Lotfi Abdelli show

August 8: Ecadorian Flutist Leo Rojas

August 10: Kafon, Ala and Balti

August 11: Amina Fakhet

August 14: Elissa

August 15: EPICA Troupe

August 17: Closing ceremony host by Saber Rebai.

