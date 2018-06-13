Tunisia: Bizerte International Festival, July 12-August 17

Tunis/Tunisia — The 36th edition of the Bizerte International Festival is scheduled for July 12-August 17.
As the previous editions, this new one will kick off with an artistic show of Bizerte and will be closed by Tunisian singer Saber Rebai. Artists from Algeria, France, Syria, Ecuador and Lebanon will also perform in this festival.
Here follows the complete programme of the festival announced during a press conference held on Tuesday in Bizerte:
July 12: Opening ceremony: Ebay Show
July 14: "Madak" (theatre play)
July 15: L'Algerino + DJ Kim
July 16: Souad Massi
July 17: "Mouch Normal" (Theatre play)
July 19: "Ziara" show by Sami Al Lajmi
July 20: Hamra Theatre's "Chekaf" play
July 21: Hassan Addous
July 23: Karim Gharbi's "Mahouch Maoujoud" play
July 25: Yousra Mahnouch
July 26: Faisal Seghir + Cheb Wahid
July 27: "Madame Kenza" play
July 28: Naseef Zaitoun
July 29: Les Gipsy group
July 30: Hussein Efritt and Ahmed Jelmam
August 1: Small Mermaid Miar Opera
August 2: Lamine Nahdi's "Makki et Zakia"
August 4: Ziyad Al-Bourji + Ayman Lasik
August 6: Lotfi Abdelli show
August 8: Ecadorian Flutist Leo Rojas
August 10: Kafon, Ala and Balti
August 11: Amina Fakhet
August 14: Elissa
August 15: EPICA Troupe
August 17: Closing ceremony host by Saber Rebai.