11 June 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia to Host Stockholm Forum On Gender Equality On April 2019

Tunis/Tunisia — Preparations for the organisation of the Stockholm Forum on Gender Equality in April 2019 in Tunisia were the focus of a meeting held on Monday between Minister of Women, Family and Children Neziha Laabidi and Sweden's Ambassador to Tunisia Fredrik Florén.

On this occasion, the minister highlighted that 500 high-level participants will partake in this event that will provide an opportunity to promote Tunisia's image internationally, notably in terms of gender equality, the ministry said in a statement.

For his part, Florén hailed Tunisia's cutting-edge experience in the field of consolidating women's rights.

The latest session of this forum was held on April 15-17 in Sweden and recorded the participation of a huge number of representatives of governments and civil society organisations from the whole world. Works of this forum mainly focused on achieving gender equality in all sectors.

