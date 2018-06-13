13 June 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Seminar On Prevention of Communicable Diseases

Asmara — The Department of Tourism in Southern region organized a week-long seminar on the prevention of communicable diseases with particular focus on HIV/AIDS in Dekemhare city.

The organizer of the seminar, Sister Alganesh from Dekemhare Hospital briefed the participants on the causes and effects of sexually transmitted diseases and stated that the aim of the seminar was to enhance the awareness of waiters and ensure the health of the society.

Speaking at the event, the Director General of the Department of Tourism in Southern region, Ms. Asmeret Abraha, called on the participants to contribute their due part in bringing behavioral change in their work place through applying the knowledge they have acquired.

In related news, a four-month vocational training has been provided to 145 youth including 65 females in Dekemhare sub-zone. The administrator of the sub-zone, Mr. Yemane Abera, called on the trainees to become role models and agents of change in their areas.

