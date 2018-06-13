Nigeria: Labour Unrest Brews in the Oil Sector As NUPENG Drags IOCs to ILO

Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has dragged International Oil Companies, IOCs, before the International Labour Conference, ILC, of International Labour Organization, ILO, over alleged anti-Labour policies, practices and activities.

The NUPENG's action was channelled through IndustriALL Global Union at the just concluded 107th Session of the ILO conference in Geneva.

Presenting NUPENG's complaints before ILO Committee on the Application of Standards, Diana Junguera Curiel, Energy Industry Director, IndustriAll Global Union, specifically named SHELL Petroleum, Chevron, Mobil, NAOC-AGIP and Total E&P as the most guilty.

While stating that the policies of the IOCs had seriously affected the membership and capacity of the unions, she warned that the union might be forced into industrial action before the end of the month as it had already issued a 21 days ultimatum last week to the government and employers in the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry.

In her presentation titled: "International Oil and Gas Companies repressive anti-Labour activities in Nigeria", she said the status of NUPENG as a trade union organisation in terms of membership, financial capacity and ability to adequately organize and represent Nigerian Oil and Gas workers had been adversely affected by repressive anti- labour/union activities of Multinational Oil Companies. According to her, "The struggle against this form of workers exploitation is almost three decades old, and it has been a herculean task, membership of the union has been seriously depleted, indecent work entrenched resulting into upsurge in crime and social dislocations and defiant behaviours.

These International Oil Companies through various policies and practices entrenched anti- labour/union organizing situation in the Nigeria oil and gas industry."