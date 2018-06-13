Kenya: Everton Confirm Pre-Season Friendly Against Gor Mahia

English top side Everton has confirmed their pre-season friendly against Gor Mahia at Goodison Park, a contest that will pit the Kenyan club against international stars such as Theo Walcott, Eliaquim Mangala, Yannick Bolaise, Phil Jagielka, Ashley Williams and perhaps, Wayne Rooney.

👏 | Congratulations, @OfficialGMFC!

We look forward to welcoming you to Goodison Park. #EFC #SportPesaSuperCup @SportPesa https://t.co/2kCUi8q906

- Everton (@Everton) June 10, 2018

The dates for the clash are yet to be announced even though it is expected to be somewhere between mid and end of July.

"We are heading there to show our worth, play our best, so as to put Kenya on the international football map," Gor Mahia midfielder Francis Kahata told Nairobi News.

K'Ogalo earned the right to play the nine-time English champions after winning the eight-team SportPesa Super Cup annual tournament held in Nakuru.

AFC Leopards, Kakamega Homeboyz, Kariobangi Sharks, and Tanzania's Simba, Yanga, plus Zanzibar's JKU took part.

SportPesa sponsored South African club Cape Town City have also congratulated Gor Mahia for winning the tournament, and as well confirmed participation in next year's tournament which will be played in South Africa.

Congrats to our African brothers @OfficialGMFC for winning the 2018 #SportPesaSuperCup 🏆

Good luck against @Everton! Looking forward to participating next season! https://t.co/aStoFRVKnS

- Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) June 11, 2018

Gor Mahia earned Sh3 million for winning the finale, after defeating Tanzania's Simba 2-0.

This will be the second time Dylan Kerr's charges are facing Everton, and the third time they are coming up against English side in the past year.

Gor lost 2-1 to a Wayne Rooney inspired Everton in Tanzania last year, and then settled to a goalless draw against Hull City in another friendly played at the Kasarani Stadium in June.