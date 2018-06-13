Tunisia: World Day Against Child Labor - ILO Reiterates Support for Tunisia to Eradicate This Phenomenon

Tunis/Tunisia — On the World Day Against Child Labor, observed on June 12 each year, the International Labor Office (ILO), on Monday, reiterated its support to Tunisia to develop permanent mechanisms to identify child labour situations, their (children) support and inter-institutional collaboration to eradicate this phenomenon.

In a statement, the ILO praised Tunisia's efforts to implement the National Plan to Combat Child Labor (PROTECTE), whose steering committee is chaired by the Ministry of Social Affairs.

Since the beginning of 2018, this project has contributed to the formation of 130 focal points in the Ministries of Social Affairs and Women in the 14 governorates.

These focal points have acquired all the necessary knowledge to act against child labour, said the same source.

As part of this project, workshops were held with health and security experts, government actors, social partners and civil society organisations, in which an updated list of work considered hazardous was developed.

This list will help to better determine the activities of children involved in hazardous work that put their health at risk.

The Tunisian Government has ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, the International Labour Organization (ILO) Convention on the Minimum Age for Access to Employment and the Worst Forms of Child Labour Convention.

In 2016, it also adopted a national plan to combat child labour.

In Tunisia, 179,000 children between the ages of 5 and 17, or 7.9% of Tunisian children in this age group are forced to work that deprives them of their childhood, their potential, their dignity and their development.

Of these, 136,700 perform hazardous work, according to a survey conducted by the National Institute of Statistics and the ILO in 2017.

Around the world, 152 million children between the ages of 5 and 17 work, according to the ILO.