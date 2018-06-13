Dodoma — The government has secured a Sh57 billion loan from the World Bank that will be spent on ending water woes in Dar es Salaam, the Parliament heard on Wednesday.

The Minister for Water and Irrigation, Mr Isaac Kamwelwe told the House that most of the water challenges in Dar es Salaam will soon become things of the past when the execution of water projects worth Sh57 billion starts.

"We will start implementing the projects in the coming financial year. We have already secured the funds from the World Bank. We have also advertised the tenders," Mr Kamwelwe said.

He was responding to questions from various Members of Parliament (MPs) from Dar es Salaam and other regions who wanted to know what the government was doing to end water problems in their different areas.

In his basic question, Mr Mwita Waitara (Ukonga - Chadema) asked the government regarding when it will bring water to residents of Msongola, Chanika, Zingiziwa, Buyuni and Pugu wards.

The response from the government - issued by the Deputy Minister for Water and Irrigation, Mr Jumaa Aweso - resulted into many more MPs standing, asking when the water challenges will be addressed in their respective areas.

"We have been told about the World Bank funds for a long time but where is the water?" inquired Mr Saed Kubenea (Ubungo - Chadema).

That was when Mr Kamwelwe affirmed that the projects are scheduled to start in the coming financial year (2018/19).