12 June 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Grain Harvest Expected to Reach About 2.4 Million Quintals in Bizerte

Tunis/Tunisia — The grain harvest in Bizerte governorate which kicked off on Tuesday, is expected to reach about 2.4 million quintals, announced Regional Director of the Bizerte Agricultural Authority Inji el Dougui Habibi.

The agricultural services in collaboration with the regional authorities have endeavoured to ensure the best conditions for a successful harvest season, she added.

Some 30 storage centres with a capacity of over 1.5 million quintals and three calibration laboratories were arranged on the occasion. Wires and 308 combine harvesters were also made available for the collection operation.

Secretary of State in charge of Water Resources and Fisheries Abdallah Riahi who launched the harvest season, estimated that the harvest will be very important in the region, specifying that 174 silos have been prepared to this end.

