Malawi: Grena Phiri to Release "Tidule Machain" Album

Lilongwe — One of the upcoming gospel artists in the country based in Mzuzu, Grena Phiri who is also known as Testimony will release her first album titled "Tidule Machain" early July this year.

The newly released 'Tidule Machain' album consists of ten tracks in which she has collaborated with Barbra Nyangulu and Indoonga.

The album has been produced by Steve Meleka with M-Studios in Chilobwe pa Centre, Blantyre.

Included in the album are tracks such as Tidule Machain the title track, Bwera Kwa Yesu, Sachedwa safulumira, Bola Ndipite Kwathu, Ndidza Msanga, Zilibwino, Kawiro Kane, Mumandikonda and Yahwe Mundidziwa.

When one listens to the album one could easily notice that the artist took time to come up with the songs and that there is talent and creativity in her.

Grena Phiri ventured into music when she was young, and in 2015 she joined Paradise Choir then Spiritual Flames, before she joined a praise team at Pentecostal Holiness Association Church of Mzuzu.

She then decided to release her first album in 2018 which is striking the airwaves with energetic vibes and power in the country.

"It was like a joke when I started music, but now through this new album I want people to know that I have the talent," said Phiri in an interview with the Malawi News Agency (Mana).

The new album targets all kinds of people and has all brands of music beats such as reggae, rhumba, classic and traditional songs in older to preach the gospel to large population regardless of age group.

Grena is confident that this new album will be well received by people because of some improvements which have been included in coming up with the songs.

"I hope people will greatly enjoy the album because of the nature of lyrics and composition," said Grena who is in fourth year studying Bachelor of education in business studies at the Polytechnic in Blantyre.

Further, Grena urged the general public to support her in order to achieve his mission of spreading the word of God through music.

Steve Meleka who is the producer of the album as far as audio production is concerned said: "I am making sure that the concepts are well organised and well-shaped so that people should appreciate and agree to take the massage easily," said the producer of M-studios.

Meleka said all is set for the album to strike the airwaves with energetic vibes and power in the country.

"Right now the journey to recording the album is almost over," the M-studio producer said, adding that the singles have already started being aired from early May this year.

The Tidule Machain CD and DVD album will be launched next year. The video production of the album will be done by Isaak Makawa with Zonsenaire media studios in Blantyre.

"Since she is schooling, we are doing it little by little in older to have enough time for her studies. We are still in the process of shooting the video but by early November this year it will be done with it," the Zonsenaire media studios manager assured.