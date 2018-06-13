Tunisia: First Group of 126 Tourists From Italy Arrive in Djerba-Zarzis Airport

Tunis/Tunisia — A first group of 126 Italian tourists arrived Monday afternoon at Djerba-Zarzis airport from Milan airport.

These tourists will stay in various hotels in the tourist area of the region.

A second flight from Verona is expected Monday evening.

Other charter flights will have to continue until September 2018, with 4 to 5 flights per week, regional commissioner for tourism in Medenine Amel Hachani, told TAP.

The return of the Italian market to the tourist destination Djerba-Zarzis is the fruit of co-operation with four major tour operators including "Francorosso", added the same source.