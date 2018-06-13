Liberia: Police Arrest Notorious Armed Robber

Monrovia — Michael Sawoe, alias one-million, who is a notorious armed robber, has been arrested by officers of the Liberian National Police (LNP). It is said that Sawoe has carried out more than five robberies.

He is reportedly behind the robbery of over L$1,432,490 from the University of Liberia on December 11, 2016.

On January 17, 2018, he also reportedly led an attack at a vehicle parking lot in the Pipeline Community. The accused placed the security guards on duty under gunpoint and took away five motorbikes and other properties.

On April 5, 2018, during the early morning hours, the suspect along with accomplices led an armed robbery in Careysburg District and robbed God's Willing Gas Station. During the robbery, victims Teah Bull and his wife were shot and the robbers took away L$600,000.

Recounting the night of the incidence, Bull told this newspaper that between two and three a.m., on that day, the suspects shot on the door of his house. According to him, he and wife got wounded.

"I feel good that he has been arrested; it was a wicked act and it's not something that I can say I am not happy."

"The door was burst open; they started shooting at the window and the door and the one that shoots through the door hit me and the one through the window hit my wife.

"They used pin bar and the steel rod to open the door; my wife is trying to walk because of the wound she has in her stomach."

He also called for the immediate prosecution of the suspect.

The police recalled that the suspect also, as a ringleader, armed robbed in 72nd Paynesville on June 6, 2018, another car parking lot and made away with 5 motorbikes.

He spends his first night at the Monrovia Central Prison after been cuffed to the bench for hours at the Monrovia Magisterial Court.