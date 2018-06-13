9 June 2018

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia: Kerkennah - 24 Individuals Planning to Participate in Illegal Emigration Operation Arrested

Tunis/Tunisia — The security units in Kerkennah (Sfax governorate) arrested on Saturday 24 Tunisians from different parts of the country who planned to participate in a clandestine emigration operation to the Italian coast.

During the search, three smugglers from Kerkennah were also apprehended, a security source told TAP correspondent.

A security reinforcement was deployed in the city after the incident of the sinking of the boat carrying irregular migrants that occurred last Sunday in Kerkennah and killed more than 80 people, added the same source.

The Interior Ministry had announced the arrest in Sfax of an organiser (42 years) of illegal crossings for forming an agreement to help people to cross the maritime borders illegally.

