Malawi: Civil Servants Warned Against Political Bias

Lilongwe — District Commissioner (DC) for Lilongwe, Lawford Palani has cautioned members of District Elections Supervisory Team (DEST) to be non-partisan and avoid promoting any political party ahead of 2019 tripartite elections.

He said this on Tuesday during a meeting for DEST members which was conducted as part of preparations for voter registration exercise which Malawi Electoral commission (MEC) is expected to roll out in Lilongwe in July.

Palani said he would not tolerate members of DEST favoring any political party or candidate ahead of the 2019 polls saying the practice may lead to conflicts between parties and dent the image of the council.

"My duty as DC is to make sure that we help MEC conduct a free and fair election without any political party accusing anyone of favoritism".

"Let me urge each one of you to be non-partisan so that we contribute to a free and fair election and build our nation together," the DC pointed out.

He urged collaboration between government sectors and the civil society to ensure a smooth electoral process.

"I will soon meet with the multiparty liaison committee and all civil society organizations who will be involved in the electoral processes to remind them that as a council we expect them to be professional and leave aside their personal interests ahead of the tripartite elections," Palani stated.

Assistant District Registrar (ADR) for Lilongwe, Patricia Zindaba said her office is working hand in hand with MEC to provide all the information needed in the registration process.

"We will make sure that even those in the remotest areas are provided with the information needed so that every Malawian registers," she said.

Zindaba explained that said her office is still registering people for National IDs at the DC's office giving a chance to all those that did not register months ago.

Lilongwe has 19 Traditional Authorities and a total of 470 registration centres hence attracting so much attention from politicians and political parties.