13 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Foot and Mouth Vaccine Rolls Out

By Mphatso John Sam

Blantyre — Affected districts of foot and mouth disease on Saturday got a sigh of relief as government rolled out vaccination of the disease to prevent further occurrence.

The Trivalent Foot and mouth vaccine arrived in the country on Friday from Botswana and distribution of the same started on Saturday.

The vaccine is expected to carter for 40 000 cattle that are affected and the yet to be affected.

Speaking in an interview with the Malawi News Agency on Monday, Acting Deputy Director for Research and Investigation in the Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Department of Livestock Health and Farming, Dr. Gibson Mjunga said the vaccination campaign started in the area of Senior Chief Saimoni in Neno.

"We are distributing the vaccine to areas that have been affected and those which haven't.In areas that are not affected this will be done as a preventive measure," said Dr Mjunga.

The Director said the current vaccine which is being rolled out has three types of viral strains since the disease in the country is in three types; SAD 1, SAD 2 and SAD 3.

The vaccine is being distributed in Mwanza, Neno and Blantyre. Taking his turn, Eric Haramani, Programs Manager for Blantyre Agriculture Development Division said government is yet to lift the ban on the movement of meat and meat products in the affected areas.

"We are doing continuous surveillance, once we see that the problem is no longer there then it will be lifted.

This is an epidemic, originating from the boarders of Mozambique, so once we see that there are no threats, there and then the ban will be lifted," said Haramani

