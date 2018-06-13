Tunisia: Senior African Fencing Championships - Tunisia, African Team Champion (Sabre)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisian women's sabre team won the African Team Championship, after their win over Egypt's 45-31, in the final of the Senior African Fencing Championships on Friday in Tunis.

The Tunisian team including Azza Besbes, Amira Ben Chaabane, Olfa Hezami and Khadija Chamkhi had qualified for the final after defeating the Senegalese team 54-26.

In the sword team events, the women's team composed of Ines Boubakri, May Mansouri, Nesrine Ghrib and Feriel Zidane, won the silver medal after losing to the Egyptian team in final 39-45.

For their part, the men's foil team won the silver medal, after losing in final to Egypt 37-45. The Tunisian team include of Mohamed Samandi, Ayoub Ferjani, Mohamed Aziz Metoui and Khalil Jouini.

These medals are added to the other individual gold medals won in the first days by Fares Ferjani (sabre), Ines Boubakri (foil) and Azza Besbes (sabre), in addition to the silver medal snatched by Fares Ferjani (foil) and those of bronze by Mohamed Samandi (foil) and Ines Boubakri (sword).