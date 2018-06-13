13 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Four Men Jailed for Poaching in Nyika National Park

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chikondi Chimala

Mzuzu — Rumphi First Grade Magistrate Court Monday sentenced four men to two-and-a-half years' Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL) for poaching in Nyika National Park.

Rumphi Police Publicist Tupeliwe Kabwilo told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that the four were charged with entering, conveying a weapon (two locally-made shotguns) and hunting in a protected area without a permit.

Wildlife rangers at Chilinda Camp spotted the four men armed with guns inside the park and managed to arrest and hand them to Rumphi Police Station on June 3,2018.

Kabwilo said special prosecutor on game related cases Charles John Mabethi, who is an Assistant Parks and Wildlife Officer, asked the court to offer stiff punishment.

"Mabethi argued that the four men planned the offence as they mobilised two guns and four live ammunition they were caught with.

"He added that the men mobilised themselves into a strong team of seven including the three that escaped which shows that if they were not stopped they could have killed many animals," Kabwilo said.

In mitigation, the four convicts pleaded with the court to exercise leniency citing family responsibility as they all have wives and children to fend for and pay school fees for.

First Grade Magistrate Cuthbert Phiri concurred with the State and slapped them with 18 months for entering, 24 months for conveying a weapon and 30 months IHL for hunting in a protected area without permit.

The sentences for all the three counts will run concurrently.

The four convicts include a Zambian Stadwin Nyirongo, 69, of Kapilintunza Village in Traditional Authority (TA) Miyombe's area in the neighbouring Zambia and others are Daniel Kaonga, 31, of Tchayasimbi Village Denis Kaonga, 58, and Jackson Kaonga, 53, of Kajikiti Village in TA Nthalire's in Chitipa District.

Malawi

One Person Confirmed Dead As Cholera Hits Salima Again

One person has died from cholera in Salima, just a few weeks after the council declared that cholera outbreak was over. Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.