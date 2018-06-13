13 June 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Cham Services Will Not Be Extended to Non-Communicable Diseases

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chikondi Chimala

Minister of Health and Population, Atupele Muluzi said his Ministry will not extend Christian Health Association of Malawi (CHAM) services to non-communicable diseases due to limited resources.

Muluzi made the sentiments on Tuesday in the ongoing 47th 2nd meeting of Parliament.

He said currently services that are offered free of charge at CHAM facilities include maternal and neonatal services, He was responding to a question posed at him by Member of Parliament for Mchinji North East Alex Chitete, who wanted to find out whether the Service Level Agreement (SLA) which is there between the Government and CHAM hospitals could be extended to non-communicable diseases which he said are common among the population.

Muluzi said due to limited resources, the Ministry is only covering a few interventions in the Essential Health Plan (EHP).

The Health Sector Strategic Plan II (2017-2022) states that there is an intention to increase coverage of the EHP by gradually expanding the scope of SLAs with CHAM with the aim of achieving universal coverage of health services.

"Due to limited resources the Ministry is only covering a few interventions in the EHP. A study that was carried out in 2015, showed that to fully finance the essential health package in all eligible CHAM health facilities, it will require 14 million USD (over MK10 billion annually)," he said.

He added: "In the meantime, the Ministry is unable to cover the current SLA package and finances are being sourced from development partners as the Ministry has accrued a lot of debts with CHAM due to unpaid dues.

Therefore, it will be hard for the ministry to start covering for non-communicable diseases at CHAM facilities without the aid of donors." Muluzi said CHAM health facilities form an important part of the health sector in Malawi.

He said they help the Ministry achieve its Health Sector Strategic Plan objectives (HSSP) of increasing health service coverage and ensuring greater access to services across the country.

Muluzi said this is so because CHAM facilities are often based in remote, rural areas not covered by any other health facility.

Malawi

One Person Confirmed Dead As Cholera Hits Salima Again

One person has died from cholera in Salima, just a few weeks after the council declared that cholera outbreak was over. Read more »

Read the original article on Malawi News Agency.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.