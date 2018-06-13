13 June 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Razes Adamawa Community

Tagged:

Related Topics

Over 13 houses in Kaya, a village close to Gulak headquarters of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State were yesterday morning razed down by Boko Haram insurgents.

Confirming the incidence, the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly (ADHA), Hon. Emmanuel Tsandu, who is also the lawmaker representing the area, said the insurgents were repelled by the troops of the Nigerian Army. According to him, the soldiers killed one member of Boko Haram, one of the vigilante men was injured by the insurgents and rushed to the federal medical centre Yola.

"We thank God no life was lost," he said.

Also confirming the attacks, the Chairman of Madagali Local Government, Hon Mohammed Yusuf, said the soldiers played a very good role in repelling the insurgent.

He commended their effort and called the attention of the federal government to beef up security in Madagali LGA and the surrounding LGAs as there are still pocket of attacks being recorded.

He lamented that more than half of the people who are farmers largely depends on farming activities to survive.

The incident which occurred at the early hours of yesterday caused a serious chaos at the communities surrounding Gulak as people feared there could be another attacks.

All efforts by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to reach the authority concern proved abortive at the time of filling in this report.

Nigeria

Corruption, Single Biggest Menace to Africa's Development - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has identified corruption as the single biggest menace to Africa's development. Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.