Nigeria: Boko Haram Razes Adamawa Community

Over 13 houses in Kaya, a village close to Gulak headquarters of Madagali Local Government Area of Adamawa State were yesterday morning razed down by Boko Haram insurgents.

Confirming the incidence, the Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly (ADHA), Hon. Emmanuel Tsandu, who is also the lawmaker representing the area, said the insurgents were repelled by the troops of the Nigerian Army. According to him, the soldiers killed one member of Boko Haram, one of the vigilante men was injured by the insurgents and rushed to the federal medical centre Yola.

"We thank God no life was lost," he said.

Also confirming the attacks, the Chairman of Madagali Local Government, Hon Mohammed Yusuf, said the soldiers played a very good role in repelling the insurgent.

He commended their effort and called the attention of the federal government to beef up security in Madagali LGA and the surrounding LGAs as there are still pocket of attacks being recorded.

He lamented that more than half of the people who are farmers largely depends on farming activities to survive.

The incident which occurred at the early hours of yesterday caused a serious chaos at the communities surrounding Gulak as people feared there could be another attacks.

All efforts by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to reach the authority concern proved abortive at the time of filling in this report.