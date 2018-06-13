Nigeria: Laliga Backs Uzoho, Etebo for Success in Russia

Organisers of the Spanish top flight, LaLiga, have backed Super Eagles duo Francis Uzoho and Oghenekaro Etebo to do well at this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia,

Uzoho features for Deportivo La Coruna while Etebo who recently signed for English Championship side Stoke City, played on loan for relegated Las Palmas last season.

Both players are in the Super Eagles squad that will feature at this summer's World Cup.

"Francis Uzoho Oghenekaro Etebo, NIGERIA, are you ready for the World Cup?! Our LaLiga WorldCup players are!" the Spanish top division governing body wrote on their verified Twitter handle with a picture of the two Super Eagles players.