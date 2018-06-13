13 June 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Laliga Backs Uzoho, Etebo for Success in Russia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Organisers of the Spanish top flight, LaLiga, have backed Super Eagles duo Francis Uzoho and Oghenekaro Etebo to do well at this year's FIFA World Cup in Russia,

Uzoho features for Deportivo La Coruna while Etebo who recently signed for English Championship side Stoke City, played on loan for relegated Las Palmas last season.

Both players are in the Super Eagles squad that will feature at this summer's World Cup.

"Francis Uzoho Oghenekaro Etebo, NIGERIA, are you ready for the World Cup?! Our LaLiga WorldCup players are!" the Spanish top division governing body wrote on their verified Twitter handle with a picture of the two Super Eagles players.

Nigeria

Corruption, Single Biggest Menace to Africa's Development - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has identified corruption as the single biggest menace to Africa's development. Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.