Ghana: MP Provides Support for Bece Candidates

press release

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency, Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has distributed Mathematical sets to 4,882 Basic Education Certificate Examination Candidates (BECE) for their final examination.

The items, which were distributed two days ahead of the examinations, was to boost the moral and re-kindle the spirits of the students, this being their first certificate examination which will be the criteria for admission into Senior High School(SHS).

Some Government officials, including the Municipal Director of Education, Mrs D. D. Wellbeck and some Circuit Supervisors paid official visit to all designated centers.

Statistics show that out of 4,882 pupils, 1,322 represented 16 public schools while 3,560 represented 210 private schools within the Ga Municipality.

Students who pass their BECE will qualify to pursue secondary education and will be the second batch of students to enjoy the free Senior High School education.

Source: ISD (Solace Amankwa)