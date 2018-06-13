Ghana: President Alpha Conde Visits Ghana

press release

The President of Guinea, Alpha Conde, has paid a day's working visit to Ghana.

President Conde was met on arrival by the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday after which the two proceeded to the presidential lounge to have a teté-a-teté.

Guineans resident in Ghana were also at the airport to welcome their President to Ghana.

President Alpha Conde was expected to meet with President Akufo-Addo later in the day at Jubilee House to discuss issues about the seemingly improved relations between the ruling Government and the Coalition of Opposition Parties in Togo, following the political impasse in that country.

It is expected that the Former AU Chairman with Ghana's President will, among others, discuss and chart a new course to rejuvenate and further improve on the relations between the two sides.

At the last ECOWAS meeting, Member States agreed that President Akufo-Addo, who had earlier initiated the peace dialogue between the Togolese Government and the 12 Coalition of Opposition Parties, together with the Guinea President, Alpha Conde should spearhead the peace process in Togo.

It will be recalled that on March 8, 2018, President Akufo-Addo met with the two sides in Accra to broker peace and chart a peaceful course for the Togo's political future.

Addressing the delegation from both the government and the 12 opposition parties at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo urged the two sides to work towards peace rather than inflame tension or engage in any confrontation that would lead to a protracted crisis.

President Akufo-Addo said it was important that the met regularly to keep up the momentum of the decisions that had been taken.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)