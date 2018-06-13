13 June 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Bece Ends in the Ejisu Municipality

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

This year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) took place at five Centres in the Ejisu Municipality and three Centres in the newly-carved Juaben Municipality, beginning on June 4, 2018.The exams ended on Friday, June 8, 2018 at all centers and no incident was reported.

For the Ejisu Municipality, the centers included Ejisu Secondary/Technical Senior High School (SHS), Ejisuman SHS, Achinakrom SHS and New Koforidua Junior Secondary School (JHS) while Peminase JHS, Juaben SHS and Bonwire SHS were the centres in the Juaben Municipality.

According to Mr Edward Adams, Municipal Director of Education for both Municipalities, a total of 4,889 students, in all, were presented for the examinations, 2568 of whom were boys and 2321 were girls.

Thirty seven of the number, Mr Adams said, did not turn up for the examinations and the authorities could not explain their absence.

He said 19 girls, who were found pregnant before the examinations, were allowed to write the papers.

Source: ISD(Esinam P. Ibrahim)

Ghana

Journalists Urged to Help Fight Child Labour

Mr Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director, Media Foundation for West Africa has urged journalists to make personal… Read more »

Read the original article on Ghana Govt..

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.