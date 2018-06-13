Ghana: Bece Ends in the Ejisu Municipality

press release

This year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) took place at five Centres in the Ejisu Municipality and three Centres in the newly-carved Juaben Municipality, beginning on June 4, 2018.The exams ended on Friday, June 8, 2018 at all centers and no incident was reported.

For the Ejisu Municipality, the centers included Ejisu Secondary/Technical Senior High School (SHS), Ejisuman SHS, Achinakrom SHS and New Koforidua Junior Secondary School (JHS) while Peminase JHS, Juaben SHS and Bonwire SHS were the centres in the Juaben Municipality.

According to Mr Edward Adams, Municipal Director of Education for both Municipalities, a total of 4,889 students, in all, were presented for the examinations, 2568 of whom were boys and 2321 were girls.

Thirty seven of the number, Mr Adams said, did not turn up for the examinations and the authorities could not explain their absence.

He said 19 girls, who were found pregnant before the examinations, were allowed to write the papers.

Source: ISD(Esinam P. Ibrahim)