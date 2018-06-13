Ghana: Ningo Prampram Dce Cuts Sod for a 3 Unit Classroom Block for Orphanage

press release

The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Ningo Prampram, Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, has cut the sod for the construction of a 3-unit classroom block for the Hearts of the Father's Orphanage at old Ningo.

The event took place after a Thanksgiving Church Service at the Old Ningo Presbyterian Church officiated by the resident Pastor, Rev. James Adjokatse, as part of activities marking the birthday of the DCE.

Mr Doku, in an interview, noted that celebrating with the children of the orphanage was an annual event and a special way of putting smiles on the faces of the inmates.

He recalled that during an interaction with management of the Home last year, he saw the need for a school for the home and, therefore, promised a 3-Unit Classroom Block, hence the sod-cutting.

The DCE noted that the building, among other things, would help reduce the stress that children went through to access school facilities in other communities, as well as serve other children in the community.

Mr Ernest Charway, Acting Director of the Orphanage, in a statement, disclosed that there were a total of 25 inmates whose ages ranged from 6 to 18 years and that currently, 5 inmates were pursuing their education in various universities in the country, 7 in the Senior High School and the rest in the primary and nursery levels.

He called on others to emulate the good gesture of the DCE which, he said, would greatly improve the effort they had already put in, as the building, when completed, would help enrolment from the nursery to the kindergarten level.

The occasion brought together Assembly members, Staff and Management of the Assembly, businessmen, friends from the media and the general public.

Source: ISD (Vida Dzakah)