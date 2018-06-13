13 June 2018

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: Ningo-Prampram Dce Donates Furniture to Schools

To facilitate effective teaching and learning, the Ningo Prampram District Assembly has handed over 500 dual desks, chairs and tables to the District Education Directorate for distribution to schools in the District.

Mr Jonathan Teye Doku, District Chief Executive (DCE), explained that the donation became necessary due to calls by community members and educational authorities during his tour of communities under his jurisdiction.

M Doku reiterated Government's commitment to ensuring quality education for all children of school going age and tasked managers of the schools to exhibit good maintenance culture and ensure that the furniture was used for its intended purpose.

He pledged the Assembly's readiness to commit more resources in providing facilities to ensure quality education for the nation's development.

Mrs Matilda Quartey, District Director of Education, commended the Assembly for the good gesture and constant support to education in the District. She described the donation as timely and pledged her outfit's readiness to take proper care of the furniture.

She appealed to institutions and development partners in the District to emulate the example of the DCE.

In a related development, documentation for the commencement of the Government flagship programme, One District, One Factory, has been finalized. Implementation of the project, which is expected to start in June, will be predominantly a food processing company by Chinese investors, Lee foodstuff Processing Company.

This came to light when management of the company met with the management of the District Assembly for work to start.

Ms Catheine Noella Numbuo, Greater Accra Regional Director of Trade under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, pledged the readiness and commitment of the Ministry towards the project.

The DCE also pledged the Assembly's support and urged investors to patronize raw materials from the local farmers.

Source: ISD (Vida Dzakah)

