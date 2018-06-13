South Africa: Tsunami Ladies Coach Impressed With Determination Shown By His Side

Head coach of Tsunami Ladies FC in the Free State Sasol League, Sekhai Masangane says a second place finish would be a huge achievement for his side that has shown great improvement in this year's campaign.

Masangane's side are currently third after nine rounds of fixtures and this can be attributed to the workshops and intense training administered by their coach during the preseason where they set their goals for the season.

"Before the start of the season, we sat down with the players and asked them what they wanted to achieve. The aim is ofcourse to finish at the top because we are an ambitious club but a second-place finish would be a really good achievement and that is what we agreed on. So far, we are well on course to achieving our objective but it will get tough as the season draws closer to conclusion" said Masangane.

The ambitious coach who says even though he is currently unemployed, the passion and love for the beautiful game has driven him to give all his efforts to his young squad and fortunately, they have responded accordingly.

"Even though we don't have a sponsor to assist us with the daily costs of running a club, the girls are self-motivated and understand the situation of the club. I always emphasise to them that they need to give it their all in every match because you never know who is watching. We still have a long way to go but I am quite happy with the progress made so far" concluded Masangane.