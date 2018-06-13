13 June 2018

South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Gomes, Siwela Moshidi and Ndzandzeka Called Up for Champions League Assignment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Victory Gomes will lead a South African team of referees comprising of Zakhele Siwele, Johannes Moshidi and Thando Ndzandzeka in a crucial CAF Champions League encounter between Algeria's MC Alger and DRC powerhouse, TP Mazembe on Saturday, 28 July.

The group B CAF Champions League encounter is set to take place at the hostile Stade 5 Julliet Stadium in Algeria at 20h00.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has developed a strong sense of trust in the quality and integrity of referees coming from the South African Football Association (SAFA), with a number of crucial CAF Champions League encounters being assigned to the South African officials.

"The trust bestowed upon SAFA by CAF is testament of the continuous hard work being put in by the Association. Refereeing is a critical component of the game that requires constant learning and improvement and as the Association, we strive to be the best exporters of quality referees on the continent," says SAFA's Technical Committee Chairperson, Ms Natasha Tsichlas

Meanwhile Zakhele Siwela, South Africa's only match official jetted off to Russia last month alongside other trusted referees from the continent where he will be involved in his first ever FIFA World Cup.

South Africa

Farm Attacks Are Crimes, Not Genocide - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned of an "unled revolution" in South Africa, as black people "are worse off in… Read more »

Read the original article on SAFA.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Football Association. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.