South Africa: Gomes, Siwela Moshidi and Ndzandzeka Called Up for Champions League Assignment

Victory Gomes will lead a South African team of referees comprising of Zakhele Siwele, Johannes Moshidi and Thando Ndzandzeka in a crucial CAF Champions League encounter between Algeria's MC Alger and DRC powerhouse, TP Mazembe on Saturday, 28 July.

The group B CAF Champions League encounter is set to take place at the hostile Stade 5 Julliet Stadium in Algeria at 20h00.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has developed a strong sense of trust in the quality and integrity of referees coming from the South African Football Association (SAFA), with a number of crucial CAF Champions League encounters being assigned to the South African officials.

"The trust bestowed upon SAFA by CAF is testament of the continuous hard work being put in by the Association. Refereeing is a critical component of the game that requires constant learning and improvement and as the Association, we strive to be the best exporters of quality referees on the continent," says SAFA's Technical Committee Chairperson, Ms Natasha Tsichlas

Meanwhile Zakhele Siwela, South Africa's only match official jetted off to Russia last month alongside other trusted referees from the continent where he will be involved in his first ever FIFA World Cup.