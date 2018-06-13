Nigeria: Boss Mustapha Reveals He Was Nominated to Run With MKO

Abuja — Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Tuesday revealed that he was among those nominated to run with the winner of the annulled June 12 elections, Moshood Kashimawo Abiola, popularly called MKO.

Mustapha made this disclosure yesterday during his welcome address at the Special National Honours Investiture held at the Presidential villa, Abuja."I reported to Ambassador Kingibe in the situation room. I was to be nominated to run with MKO.

"I even called him when he was in Saudi Arabia and we discussed on it," he revealed.He said it was worthy of note that June 12, which more than any other day, symbolises the varied struggles and sacrifices made by fellow citizens of this great nation, established democracy as Nigeria's political system of governance, and opened a new chapter in Nigeria's political history.

According to Mustapha, the awards served as a public acknowledgement of the frontline contributions of the recipients to Nigeria's nationhood and a further demonstration of the Buhari-led administration's commitment to upholding the ethos of democratic governance.

"The monumental election that took place on June 12, 1993, represented the first time in the history of our nation that Nigerians voted not for tribe or creed or region, but for their convictions, affirming their common heritage and unity of purpose.

"As you are all aware, nation building requires the sacrifice of all citizens. We must therefore imbibe the moral rectitude to look into our past with pride and take lessons from our rich history to draw a roadmap for the present and future development of our great country.

"We must also recognise the efforts of our heroes of democracy. It is in commemoration of this day, the spirit of which should be internalized in the consciousness of Nigerians of all ages and taught to our children and generations of Nigerians yet unborn," Mustapha added.