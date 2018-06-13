Tunisia, WB Sign Loan Agreement to Promote Quality Education in Primary Schools

Tunis/Tunisia — Development, Investment and International Co-operation Minister Ziad Laadhari and World Bank Country Manager for Tunisia Tony Veheijen, on Thursday, signed an agreement to fund a project to support Tunisia in its efforts to promote the equality of education in primary schools and increase access to pre-school education in disadvantaged areas.

The project will be financed by a loan worth €81.2 million (the equivalent of more than 246 million dinars) repayable over 26 years, including 6 years of grace, and at a rate of 0.7 %.

Minister of Education Hatem Ben Salem said 280 schools in 12 governorates will benefit from this project, noting that these institutions located in 73 delegations suffer from a lack of preparatory classes