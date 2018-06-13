South Africa: Kruger Lions - Who Really Cares About Conservation?

analysis

A counterpoint to the argument put forward by Don Pinnock about culling of lions and other wild animals.

Kruger National Park is home to a growing population of 1,800 lions among a large array of other wildlife, according to parks spokespeople. In an article published in 2017 by Clara Wiggins, a park employee, Danie Pienaar, is quoted as saying:

"With a 1,800km boundary, Kruger's fencing is never going to be foolproof (it can be broken and lions can slip through small holes), and there's never going to be 24/7 surveillance, so animals will regularly wander. Sometimes they return of their own accord; sometimes they're darted, captured and unceremoniously put back. Unfortunately, there are also habitual offenders who are eventually put down... but in most cases, no one is any wiser that the big cats ever strayed from their normal habitat."

Later he added, "this probably happens at least 10 or 20 times a year," although he believed the number was probably higher as not every incident was reported.

As an example, in 2017 three male lions escaped from the park,...