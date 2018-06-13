13 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Condemns Acts of Violence During Protest Actions

press release

The Acting Provincial Commissioner in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers has condemned in the strongest possible terms the violent nature of the protest actions as displayed by the community of ga-Sekgopo village in the Modladjiskloof Policing area outside Tzaneen.

This follows the recent disruptions in Ga-Sekgopo village where the R81 road between Polokwane and Giyani was barricaded with burning tyres and rubbles until the additional deployment of the Public Order Police was done which brought the situation back to normal.

Last night on 12 June 2018, a group of unknown community members went on rampage, attacked and burnt houses belonging to one of community members.

The motive behind this incident is still not clear at this stage but the Police investigations will tell as they are still unfolding.

Lawlessness will not be tolerated at all and if members of the Community are having any form of complaints, they must raise them legally and peacefully without engaging on any violent action. Those who will continue with this barbaric acts, are going to be dealt with mercilessly and without compromise, concluded Major General Scheepers.

The suspects involved in this incident are still unknown and there is no arrest.

Anyone with information which can lead to the possible arrest of the suspects involved in this matter, may contact Colonel Cecil Machimane at 082 451 7181 or the Crime Stop number 08600 10111, or the crime line sms 32211 or the nearest Police Station.

Read the original article on SAPS.

