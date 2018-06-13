13 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Collaboration Between Heilbron and Zamdela SAPS Successfully Lead to Arrest of Four Alleged Hijackers

On 13 June 2018 at 09:30, Heilbron police activated Zamdela police regarding a hijacking incident. Based on information, the hijacked vehicle was en route to Zamdela.

Colonel Rapitsi activated members deployed for a high density operation in Zamdela and Sasolburg. The team responded swiftly and spotted the vehicle near Amelia Section in Zamdela and on an attempt to stop it, four (4) of the five (5) people in the vehicle alighted and started to run away. All deployed members pursued the suspects and all four were arrested. The fifth person, the victim, remained in the vehicle.

The hijacked vehicle, a white Toyota Quantum was recovered. Two (2) firearms, 1 with the serial number filed off, were recovered. Two (2) bags suspected to contain explosive were also recovered.

Explosives Unit has been summoned to the scene for verification.

