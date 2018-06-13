South Africa: Suspect Fatally Shot After Pointing Fire Arm At Police, New Brighton

press release

During the early morning hours this morning, an unknown suspect pointed police with a firearm, resulting in the police members shooting the suspect. He died on the scene.

This followed after Kwazakele SAPS and K9 members were busy patrolling Seyisi Street, New Brighton, when they spotted two suspicious males at about 01:30. The two males split up in different directions after seeing the police members. One suspect pointed a firearm at the members and the members fired shots at him, fatally wounding him. The other suspect, a 24-year-old male, was arrested by the members a few meters away. He was identified as a wanted suspect in a Mount Road case of theft out of motor vehicle since August 2018.

In the possession of the deceased suspect, a gas operated pistol was found, as well as stolen belongings of a person robbed in an armed robbery they committed minutes earlier.

While on the scene, a 25-year-old complainant came forward to open a robbery case. He claimed to have been robbed by the two suspects, minutes before the police's arrival. He identified the goods as his belongings that was robbed from him in the same street by the same suspects at about 00:30.

An inquest docket was opened at New Brighton, as well as an armed robbery.

The 24 year old suspect will be appearing in the New Brighton Magistrates Court on 14 June on charges of armed robbery.