13 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Police Management Urges Victims of Crime to Avoid the Withdrawal of Cases

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The North West provincial police management noted with concern the withdrawal of cases by victims or survivors of crime.

It has become apparent that victims and survivors of crime withdraw their cases after registering them. While some of these cases are withdrawn before the suspects are arrested or cases are presented before the courts, others are withdrawn while they are already in court rolls.

It is also disturbing to realise that serious cases such as assault with intent to do Grievous Bodily Harm (GBH), rape, attempted murder and those that are domestic violence related are withdrawn by some victims and survivors of crime. In some instances, the victims or survivors of crime are influenced by their relatives to withdraw cases. Although reasons for withdrawal differ from one case to another, it is clear that sometimes, there is exchange of cash wherein the victims or survivors of crime accept payments from the defendants.

The Service Charter for Victims of Crime in South Africa stipulates that the Prosecutor can ensure that special measures are taken to apply to court for a compensation order in terms of Section 297 and 300 of the Criminal Procedure Act, 1977 (Act No. 51 of 1977) for victims or survivors of crime including in cases of sexual offences and domestic violence. Members of the community are advised to follow this legal method rather than settling the matter between or among themselves.

The police are putting efforts which include the utilisation of various resources that are limited at times, to ensure that all reported cases are promptly investigated. It is therefore significant that where possible, withdrawal of cases must be avoided as the practice has no element of deterrence. It is also likely that those who commit crime may continue with criminal acts knowing that they will negotiate with the victims or survivors of crime to escape justice.

South Africa

Farm Attacks Are Crimes, Not Genocide - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned of an "unled revolution" in South Africa, as black people "are worse off in… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.