Ghana: Cashew Processing in Africa Will Reduce Poverty - Experts

Experts in the cashew industry in Africa have revealed that the processing of cashew in Africa will help reduce the alarming rate of unemployment on the continent.

Africa which is now the largest producer of cashew nuts, accounting for more than half of the world's production has a significant challenge regarding processing the nuts.

Currently, processing of cashew nuts remains at less than 10 % a situation expects in the cashew industry describes as unfortunate.

Addressing a gathering at the official opening ceremony of the 6th edition of a Masters Training on Cashew Value Chain Promotion a program, the Managing Director of the African Cashew Alliance (ACA) Mr Ernest Mintah called on all cashew growing countries to help reduce poverty in Africa.

"Without doubt cashew has gradually become the crop of the moment in Africa. Africa is now the largest producer of raw cashew nuts accounting for more than a half of the world's production, even though processing is still a challenge that remains at less than 10 percent, it has at this level translated into substantial wealth and employment gains for millions of families in Africa".

"It is estimated that a further increase of 25 percent in value-added cashew products would have a tremendous impact on poverty reduction, generating over US 100 million dollars in household income for rural families. These statistics showing the great potential of the cashew sector is what sparked off the desire to implement such a program as the MTP, to build capacities in the various countries to create change in the dynamics of the industry".

On his part, the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Kennedy Osei Nyarko who was a special guest of honour reiterated governments commitment to ensuring the growth of the cashew industry and making cashew a priority crop in the country.

"It is impossible to talk about the development of the agriculture sector without mentioning the cashew value chain. The numerous financial, social and economic benefits of cashew production and processing to the producing countries is becoming more and more evident to the government's and sector actors of producing countries".

"In Ghana currently, cashew among the tree crops am told is the country's leading agricultural non-traditional export bringing in about USD 197 million worth of export revenue in 2016, representing 53 percent of USD 371 million received from the total agricultural non-traditional export sub-sector".

Ghana

