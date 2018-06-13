13 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Recycling - Sourcing Waste in the Home Reduces Operating Costs in the Long Run

analysis By Gina Schroeder

Recycling in Johannesburg - here are some good reasons why it should work (and isn't a problem for us as residents).

This letter is in response to a column by Ivo Vegter.

Recycling is "the right thing to do"! One can add any number of exclamation marks after that comment depending on who you are having the conversation with. A better question to ask is "Is recycling bad or a wrong thing to do?"

I don't proclaim to be an expert in recycling, but have exposure to the industry as a result of my career. I used to drive to the local glass and paper depot. However, life became busy. I recycle when it is easy. The definition of easy is: Can I put the bag with recyclables on the curb? I don't like to sort it, as I get confused. Can I put a magazine in if it has staples in, what about all the different types of plastic?

The Johannesburg system that I am exposed to is very simple. Pikitup clear plastic bags are dropped in the street every week. We get a bag for every bag that we fill. The images on the bag...

