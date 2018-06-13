Ghana: Group Launches 3-Day Fasting & Prayers Against Gays

Members of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, lead by law lecturer Moses Foh-Amoaning, have reiterated that Africa is strongly against the Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transexual Queer (LGBTQ) agenda and, so, have launched a three-day fasting and prayer session against homosexuality...

The anti-gay coalition made up of Christians, Muslims and Traditionalists, on Friday, 1 June 2018 said the fasting period will be used to offer intercessory prayers for Ghana and Africa as a whole against the rising LGBTQ agenda.

Addressing the press, Vice-President of the National Advisory Council of the Scripture Union (SU), Dr Samuel Ofori Onwona, who is a member of the coalition, described LGBTQ as an attack on the sanctity of humanity and called on everyone to join in the fight against the movement.

President Nana Akufo-Addo, in an interview with AlJazeera last year said changing Ghana's laws to legalise homosexuality is not a matter which is "on the agenda" but "bound to happen".

Asked by the interviewer about why Ghana's laws still criminalise homosexuality, Nana Akufo-Addo said: "This is a socio-cultural issue, if you like," adding: "I don't believe that in Ghana, so far, a sufficiently strong coalition has emerged which is having that impact on public opinion that will say: 'Change it [the law], let's then have a new paradigm in Ghana'".

The Ghanaian leader, however, said: "I think that it is something that is bound to happen".

The Christian Council has taken an entrenched position to resist any attempt to legalise homosexuality in the country.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye, also recently said he would rather resign than superintend a debate to legalise homosexuality.

Source: Classfmonline.com