13 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Five Suspects Arrested for Stock Theft in Wellington

The Vigilance of Wellington Crime Prevention unit members resulted in the apprehension of four males and one female aged between 27 and 36 last night in Wellington for being in possession of stolen sheep.

The members spotted a stationary LDV in Blignaut Street and stopped to offer their assistance with the breakdown of the vehicle. Upon further inspection of the vehicle, the members notice three males lying on a mattress on the back of the vehicle. The situation seemed suspicious and prompted an investigation which led to the discovery of three sheep under the mattress. The suspects could not satisfy police with ownership of the sheep and they were arrested. Once charged, they are expected to make a court appearance in Wellington on a charge of stock theft.

South Africa

Read the original article on SAPS.

