13 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Nyanga Police Arrest Four Men for Rape and House Robbery

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Efforts to address contact crimes in the Nyanga area resulted to the arrest of four suspects for rape and house robbery. One suspect (32), a relative to the complainant was arrested on Monday 11 June 2018 after he allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Nyanga.

In a separate incident a 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping his girlfriend on 10 June 2018 in Samora Machel. Both suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate Court today facing charges of rape.

The other two suspects, aged 20, were arrested for a house robbery they committed on Sunday evening in Bongolethu Street in Browns Farm. The two suspects and four other accomplices threatened the occupants of a house with a firearm and knives and demanded money. They fled with cash, clothes and a tool box and had threatened to come back to the house. After an intensive investigation, the two suspects were apprehended on 12 June 2018. Police are searching for the remaining four.

The suspect are due to appear in Athlone Magistrate Court on Thursday, 14 June 2018, on a house robbery charge.

South Africa

Farm Attacks Are Crimes, Not Genocide - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned of an "unled revolution" in South Africa, as black people "are worse off in… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.