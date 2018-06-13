South Africa: Nyanga Police Arrest Four Men for Rape and House Robbery

press release

Efforts to address contact crimes in the Nyanga area resulted to the arrest of four suspects for rape and house robbery. One suspect (32), a relative to the complainant was arrested on Monday 11 June 2018 after he allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl in Nyanga.

In a separate incident a 32-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly raping his girlfriend on 10 June 2018 in Samora Machel. Both suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate Court today facing charges of rape.

The other two suspects, aged 20, were arrested for a house robbery they committed on Sunday evening in Bongolethu Street in Browns Farm. The two suspects and four other accomplices threatened the occupants of a house with a firearm and knives and demanded money. They fled with cash, clothes and a tool box and had threatened to come back to the house. After an intensive investigation, the two suspects were apprehended on 12 June 2018. Police are searching for the remaining four.

The suspect are due to appear in Athlone Magistrate Court on Thursday, 14 June 2018, on a house robbery charge.