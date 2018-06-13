South Africa: Taxi Owner to Appear in Court On Various Charges

press release

It is alleged on 11 June 2018, at 20:20, at Hamilton Close, Wiggins, Cato Manor, a 36-year-old man was at a local tuck-shop when a known suspect pickpocketed and robbed him of his money. He also shot him and he sustained a gunshot wound to the hand. Another victim's relative, a 39-year-old man sustained injuries to the upper back. Both victims were taken to hospital for medical attention. A Toyota Quantum that was parked in the vicinity sustained damages. Charges of attempted murder, common robbery and malicious damage to property are being investigated by Cato Manor SAPS.

Yesterday, 12 June 2018, the Cato Manor Detectives arrested a 40-year-old suspect involved in the shooting incident. He was arrested at his place of residence at Masxha area, Chesterville. He was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and 15 ammunitions. He is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrates' Court tomorrow.