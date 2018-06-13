South Africa: Police Community Base Crime Prevention Structures Still Rolling

press release

The police in Limpopo have rolled up the sleeves to ensure Community Base Crime Prevention structures are strengthened to ensure effective policing around the Province. The street committee was formed on Sunday 2018-06-10, at Lulekani Far-East which subsequently led to the establishment of the new CPF sub forum and was officially launched on Tuesday 2018-06-12 at Biko section in the Lulekani policing area.

The launch is aimed at fighting incidents of Burglary cases reported around the area. The police have managed to arrest the perpetrators however, the community vowed to give an unconditional support to the men and women in blue by fighting any criminal activity occurring within their environment. The launch was supported by various stakeholders led by the SAPS Lulekani Crime Prevention commander, Support Commander, Social Crime Prevention joined by the executive committee of the CPF, the ward councillor and the Community of Biko and the neighbouring sections.

The Station commander Lt Col Lilly Nyavani Ngobeni commended the members for the job well done and thanked the community for their support and commitment in creating a crime free society. Meanwhile in the Tzaneen Cluster the police in Ritavi held a Community Policing Forum executive meeting at the Station on 2018-06-12 around 16:30.The meeting was composed of the station commander Col.Mushwana, Vispol, Commander Lt.Col Rikhotso, Communication Officer Capt Shikwambana, Sector commanders, Social crime prevention coordinators and other Community Policing Forum members.

The sector commanders were encouraged to attend community meetings to strengthen the partnership with the community. The police also informed the house about the existing patrols in the area and called for more support from the community members. The door to door campaigns that were conducted recently in the area went well and will be frequented.