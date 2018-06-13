13 June 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Seize Abalone Worth R5m After High-Speed Chase Near Gordon's Bay

Tagged:

Related Topics

Western Cape police seized abalone worth R5m near Gordon's Bay on Wednesday morning.

This followed a tip-off received from the Grabouw SAPS that a white Toyota Verso was transporting the abalone to Gordon's Bay.

The vehicle was spotted on the R44 road. When the driver noticed the police, he made a U-turn and tried to escape. A high-speed chase ensued, before the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the vehicle was searched and 8 330 shelled abalone were discovered.

No arrests have yet been made, as the police continue to search for the suspect.

#sapsWC Early this am Gordon's Bay #SAPS acted on info received from Grabouw #SAPS about a vehicle transporting #abalone. The vehicle fitting the description was spotted on the R44 & a chase ensued. Suspect abandoned the vehicle & fled on foot. 8330 Units of abalone recovered. ME pic.twitter.com/CsxytZQRTo-- SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) June 13, 2018

Source: <b>News24</b>

South Africa

Farm Attacks Are Crimes, Not Genocide - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has warned of an "unled revolution" in South Africa, as black people "are worse off in… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.