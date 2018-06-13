South Africa: Police Seize Abalone Worth R5m After High-Speed Chase Near Gordon's Bay

Western Cape police seized abalone worth R5m near Gordon's Bay on Wednesday morning.

This followed a tip-off received from the Grabouw SAPS that a white Toyota Verso was transporting the abalone to Gordon's Bay.

The vehicle was spotted on the R44 road. When the driver noticed the police, he made a U-turn and tried to escape. A high-speed chase ensued, before the driver abandoned the car and fled on foot.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the vehicle was searched and 8 330 shelled abalone were discovered.

No arrests have yet been made, as the police continue to search for the suspect.

Source: <b>News24</b>