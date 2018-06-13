13 June 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Mai-Habar Technical School Graduates 179 Students

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — In its 19th commencement, the Mai-Habar Technical School graduated 179 students including 46 females with certificate.

The students attended two years theoretical and practical education in the fields of Construction, Design, Electricity, Plumber, General Steel and Wood Work, Electronics and Survey.

Indicating that the students have also provided mechanical drawing and computer training, the Director of the school, Mr. Wehab Mohammed-Ali called on the graduates to take the training they were provided as a stepping stone for upgrading their skills through practical application on the ground.

The D. G. of Technical and Vocational Education at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Tesfai Seium said that the investment made on education is the priority of the Government in the nation building process and called on the graduates to live up to expectations and contribute their part in the national development endeavors.

The Mai-Habar Technical School has so far graduated 4166 students in various fields of study.

Eritrea

Seminar On Prevention of Communicable Diseases

The Department of Tourism in Southern region organized a week-long seminar on the prevention of communicable diseases… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabait.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.