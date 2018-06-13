Eritrea: Mai-Habar Technical School Graduates 179 Students

Asmara — In its 19th commencement, the Mai-Habar Technical School graduated 179 students including 46 females with certificate.

The students attended two years theoretical and practical education in the fields of Construction, Design, Electricity, Plumber, General Steel and Wood Work, Electronics and Survey.

Indicating that the students have also provided mechanical drawing and computer training, the Director of the school, Mr. Wehab Mohammed-Ali called on the graduates to take the training they were provided as a stepping stone for upgrading their skills through practical application on the ground.

The D. G. of Technical and Vocational Education at the Ministry of Education, Mr. Tesfai Seium said that the investment made on education is the priority of the Government in the nation building process and called on the graduates to live up to expectations and contribute their part in the national development endeavors.

The Mai-Habar Technical School has so far graduated 4166 students in various fields of study.