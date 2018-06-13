South Africa: Abalone Worth Estimated R5million Seized in Gordon's Bay

During the early hours of this morning the efforts of Gordon's Bay police to protect the marine resources led to the discovery of abalone valued at approximately R 5 million.
The members acted on information received from their Grabouw colleagues that a vehicle transporting abalone was on its way to Gordon's Bay. The vehicle, a white Toyota Verso was spotted on the R44, and upon noticing police presence, the driver made a U-turn and fled. Following a high speed pursuit, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. He is yet to be arrested. The vehicle was searched which led to the discovery of 8330 shelled abalone.